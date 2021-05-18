Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘horrific’: WHO

AFP 18 May 2021

GENEVA: Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region is facing a horrifying situation with people dying of hunger, health services destroyed and rape “rampant”, the WHO chief, himself from the region, said Monday.

“The situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, is, if I use one word, horrific. Very horrific,” World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November after accusing the once-dominant regional ruling party of orchestrating attacks on federal army camps.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy declared victory later that month when the army entered the regional capital Mekele.

But fighting continues and the six-month conflict has sparked allegations of massacres and rape by Ethiopian forces and troops from neighbouring Eritrea. Tedros pointed out that some five million people in the region are now in need of humanitarian aid, and especially food aid.

“Many people have started dying actually because of hunger, and severe and acute malnutrition is becoming rampant,” he said.

WHO Abiy Ahmed Health Services Ethiopian forces

Situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘horrific’: WHO

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Working 55-hour week increases risk of death: UN

Ecnec reconstituted; Tarin replaces Hafeez as chairman

Cabinet likely to discuss energy issues today

Equal cost sharing with provinces: Govt working on Rs110bn agriculture plan

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari quits over Ring Road scam

UN General Assembly to meet Thursday on Israel's Military Offensive in Gaza

OGDCL discovers gas from Jandran X-04 well

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.