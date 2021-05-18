Coronavirus
Pakistan

Buzdar vows to develop Punjab’s every city, town

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his resolve to develop every city and town of the province.

Talking to Shaukat Bhatti MNA and PTI leader Mehdi Bhatti, the CM pointed out that resources are not allotted to some specific city now, as these are directed towards backward areas as far-flung localities have a priority right over the development process.

He said that PM Imran Khan believes in the politics of principles and the government is serving the masses with honesty and commitment. Talking to Shunila Ruth MNA, MPAs namely Ahmed Khan, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Amin Zulqarnain, Shahbaz Ahmed, Talat Fatima Naqvi and ticket-holder Shaukat Basra, the CM said the unnatural alliance of the PDM has ended in a fiasco and the future of opposition is bleak as the PDM is limited to drawing rooms only.

Sardar Usman Buzdar PDM PTI Imran Khan Shaukat Bhatti

