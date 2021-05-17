World
US to send extra 20mn vaccine doses abroad: White House
- "The United States will send 20 million doses authorized for use in the United States to help countries battling the pandemic by the end of June," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
17 May 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States will release an additional 20 million doses of Covid vaccine to other countries, bringing the total being shipped out to 80 million, the White House said Monday.
"The United States will send 20 million doses authorized for use in the United States to help countries battling the pandemic by the end of June," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
Psaki said President Joe Biden would formally announce the move in a televised address later Monday.
