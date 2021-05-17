Italy reports 140 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 3,455 new cases

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Reuters 17 May 2021

MILAN: Italy reported 140 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 93 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,455 from 5,753.

Italy has registered 124,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.16 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 12,024 on Monday, down from 12,134 a day earlier.

There were 69 new admissions to intensive care units, slightly up from 60 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,754 from a previous 1,779.

Some 118,924 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 202,573, the health ministry said.

