Days of India, Israel are numbered: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Monday that the day of judgment of India and Israel were approaching fast due to systemic genocide and killings of innocent civilians in both the countries.

In a statement issued here on Monday he said that Israel has intensified the reign of terror on Palestine and this state of affairs is leading to the logical elimination of Israel while on the other side India has been utilizing all its resources to crush the Kashmiri people's legitimate struggle of self-determination.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and the dawn of freedom would rise soon.

He urged upon the Muslim Ummah in general and OIC in particular to play their leading role and formulate and compressive and solid strategy to extend support to the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir on Monday and discussed the matters regarding the government and the party affairs. Both the leaders discussed the launching of an election campaign and the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that the government has achieved all the set targets in administrative, financial and developmental sectors and restored the merit which enabled the government to provide jobs to the eligible persons on merit.

State revenue was increased and now the state is self-sufficient in financial matters, he added