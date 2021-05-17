Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Days of India, Israel are numbered: AJK PM

  • The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and the dawn of freedom would rise soon.
APP 17 May 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Monday that the day of judgment of India and Israel were approaching fast due to systemic genocide and killings of innocent civilians in both the countries.

In a statement issued here on Monday he said that Israel has intensified the reign of terror on Palestine and this state of affairs is leading to the logical elimination of Israel while on the other side India has been utilizing all its resources to crush the Kashmiri people's legitimate struggle of self-determination.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and the dawn of freedom would rise soon.

He urged upon the Muslim Ummah in general and OIC in particular to play their leading role and formulate and compressive and solid strategy to extend support to the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir on Monday and discussed the matters regarding the government and the party affairs. Both the leaders discussed the launching of an election campaign and the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that the government has achieved all the set targets in administrative, financial and developmental sectors and restored the merit which enabled the government to provide jobs to the eligible persons on merit.

State revenue was increased and now the state is self-sufficient in financial matters, he added

India Israel Raja Farooq Haider Khan Kashmir

Days of India, Israel are numbered: AJK PM

‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ to be observed on Friday: FM

US seeks 'justification' from Israel for strike on media building

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters