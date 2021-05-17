Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
World

WHO chief calls on vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX

Reuters 17 May 2021

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization called on manufacturers to make COVID-19 vaccine doses available to a vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions.

"While we appreciate the work of AstraZeneca who have been steadily increasing the speed and volume of their deliveries, we need other manufacturers to follow suit," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual briefing, mentioning Pfizer and Moderna specifically.

WHO World Health Organization COVAX vaccine Covid19 Vaccine COVAX program

