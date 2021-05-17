World
WHO chief calls on vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX
GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization called on manufacturers to make COVID-19 vaccine doses available to a vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions.
"While we appreciate the work of AstraZeneca who have been steadily increasing the speed and volume of their deliveries, we need other manufacturers to follow suit," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual briefing, mentioning Pfizer and Moderna specifically.
