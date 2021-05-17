President asks Pak Red Crescent to offer humanitarian aid to Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday asked the Pakistan Red Crescent to help the victims of Palestine massacre through medical teams and first-aid supplies.

“Have urged Pakistan Red Crescent to help victims of massacre that is taking place in Palestine. Offer medical teams, volunteers, supplies and tents,” the president said in a tweet.

He also called upon the member countries of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to come forward by extending humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, besides highlighting the issue at international forums.

President Alvi, earlier in a letter addressed to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, had strongly condemned Israel’s violence and assured of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilizing the international community for the Palestinian cause.

He had also reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds-Al- Sharif as its capital.