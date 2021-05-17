COVID-19 vaccination comes to a halt in IIOJK as supplies run out

Coronavirus vaccination in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has come to a halt due to the acute shortage of coronavirus vaccine.

There is a shortage of vaccines in almost every health care facility across the valley, with Srinagar failing to administer any doses for the fourth consecutive day. On Sunday, not a single vaccine was administered in the Kashmir division, while over 8000 doses of the vaccines were administered in Jammu.

So far, 28 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to the people including security forces and police. Sources revealed that no vaccines have been replenished in the last week. "We received the last supply of vaccines last Saturday. There are no vaccines available," a source told NDTV.

Another source said that doses for the 18-45 age group have not arrived in sufficient quantity and as a result, the vaccination drive is moving at a snail’s pace.

According to the National Health Mission data, 93% of those who died from coronavirus in the past month in IIOJK, had not received their vaccination, while the remaining 7% were partially vaccinated.