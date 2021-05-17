Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad and Rawalpindi: Working class to resume routine jobs as Eid holidays end

APP 17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: People of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were bracing to resume their jobs after enjoying nearly two week long Eidul-Fitr holidays.

The holidays have culminated on Sunday and routine office as well as business activities will start on Monday by following Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) against deadly corona virus.

A resident of sector I-8/2 Muhammad Tayyab, who is a government servant expressed jubilation that the long leaves were going to end. We enjoyed with the family at home and everyone tried their best to enjoy by strictly following the SOPs against COVID-19.

He said the nation was united against the deadly virus and Inshalla COVID would be defeated with the unity of the people of the country.

Another resident of Double road Rawalpindi Farhat Bibi appreciated government’s efforts lockdown for ensuring safety of people during Eid holidays. “The war against the COVID can be won only with combined efforts otherwise result would be dangerous as we were in the neighbouring country”, she said. While a resident of Sector G-6/4 Muhammad Amjad commenting on lockdown and Eid holiday said it was wonderful experience because every activity was at home with care and everyone was trying its best to save them and loved ones from the deadly corona virus.

“We should remain vigilant after Eid holidays against COVID-19”, he maintained. It is pertinent to mention here that Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that the Covid-19 positivity rate had decreased due to compliance with SOPs during the Eid holidays.

The minister said that the Pakistan Army, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the police and other institutions had done a commendable job in this regard. He also recognized the efforts of the public.

The government had imposed a lockdown in the country from May 8 to May 16 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

Islamabad Rawalpindi SOP Eid holidays routine jobs

Islamabad and Rawalpindi: Working class to resume routine jobs as Eid holidays end

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.