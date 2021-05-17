Coronavirus
Covid-19 3rd wave: Critical healthcare equipment arrive from Bahrain

Recorder Report 17 May 2021

KARACHI: Critical healthcare equipment/supplies to cater for Covid-19 3rd wave reached Karachi. A special Pakistan Navy Ship NASR has transported the medical supplies from Kingdom of Bahrain. The supplies will facilitate in improving medical infrastructure and response towards Covid-19 emergencies.

Pakistan Navy has always remained at forefront to contribute towards nation building and extend assistance to the government during natural calamities. The medical supplies assistance has been gifted to Pakistan by Kingdom of Bahrain. This act of generosity by people of Bahrain in these testing times will always be remembered and will further strengthen brotherly relations between the two Muslim countries.

Yaser Isa Ajlan Isa Al Heddi, Consul General Kingdom of Bahrain, Maj-Gen Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Commander Karachi Logistic Area and senior Army and Navy officers were present at Karachi Port to receive the shipment.

