Haleem deplores condition of fishermen

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday deplored the condition of the jetty of Ibrahim Haideri and fishermen of the neglected locality.

He visited Ibrahim Haideri in the wake of possible cyclone and met local fishermen.

He was accompanied by party leaders Adnan Ismail, Aijaz Sawati, Gohar Khattak, Jameelan Baloch, Abdul Razaq Shujra and others.

Talking to media, he said that the Sindh government is only making announcements about the cyclone.

“We hope that Allah Almighty will save our coastal areas from destruction.” Sheikh said.

He said that the ministry of maritime affairs is stopping fishermen from venturing into the sea instead of taking preventive measures.

He demanded that arrangements should be made for possible shifting of people from the vulnerable localities.

Haleem said that the condition of the jetty and fishermen of Ibrahim Haideri is poor. He said the Sindh government has yet to take the required steps in this locality.

He said that only notifications are issued but the relief camps are yet to be set up.

He further said that in Sindh the government had issued Rs 4 billion for relief work after heavy rains.

He said however accumulated water receded after many weeks and in some areas the stagnant water of previous rains is still present.

Haleem said that due to possible cyclone all fishermen of Ibrahim Haideri have already returned back from the sea. He said that the federal government and NDMA would play their due role.

He said that when the fishers are banned from entering the sea they should be given some alternate financial support. He said the fisheries department has the record of fishers and Sindh government should provide assistance to local fishers.

He said that before the PPP government in Sindh water theft was 20 percent which has increased to 35 percent in last 13 years. He said that big landlords steal water of small farmers.

He said that the ministers and officers of the PPP government patronize this water theft. He said the PPP government is responsible for shortage of water in Sindh. He feared that affected people may besiege the houses of ministers.

He asked the civil society and philanthropists to come forward for assisting the fishermen.

Haleem said that corruption of billions of rupees was made in Sindh irrigation department.

He said that Sindh government has also done corruption in cleaning of storm drains and Nullahs in Karachi. He said the Sindh government has got the resources but they are not being properly used.