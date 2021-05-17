Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Crystal Palace rally to beat Aston Villa

AFP 17 May 2021

LONDON: Crystal Palace twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday, with Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal for the club sealing victory six minutes from time. John McGinn’s third goal of the season put Villa ahead in the 17th minute at Selhurst Park when he curled a shot into the bottom corner.

Christian Benteke equalised against his former club in the 32nd minute. After Wilfried Zaha had a shot blocked, Mitchell chipped the loose ball into the penalty area, with Benteke heading into the far corner.

But Palace, well clear of the relegation zone and assured of Premier League survival, fell behind again two minutes later when Anwar El Ghazi scored from close range.

