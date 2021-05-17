Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dubai’s DAMAC Properties lifts sales but Q1 loss widens

Reuters Updated 17 May 2021

DUBAI: Dubai developer DAMAC Properties’ on Sunday posted a first-quarter net loss of 189.6 million dirhams ($51.6 million), widening from 106.1 million dirhams a year earlier despite a pick-up in sales. The owner of the Middle East’s only Trump-branded golf course, located in Dubai, said this was mainly because it had yet to account for revenue from projects about to be completed.

Gross profit fell to 139 million dirhams from 312 million dirhams a year earlier.

“The compressed gross margins were due to revenue-mix and higher selling and general administration expenses resulting from higher booked sales reported during the quarter,” DAMAC said in a results presentation on its website.

Booked sales amounted to 1.1 billion dirhams in the first three months of the year against 733 million dirhams in the same period last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added pressure on the Dubai property sector, where supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments in a market where most of the population is foreigners.

DAMAC COVID19 pandemic Dubai’s DAMAC Properties first quarter net loss

Dubai’s DAMAC Properties lifts sales but Q1 loss widens

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.