Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,543
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
877,130
237924hr
Sindh
298,078
Punjab
325,662
Balochistan
23,831
Islamabad
79,123
KPK
126,787
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

7,158 people vaccinated in single day in KP

  • He said that 1345 elderly people were given a second dose of Cyano form vaccine and in the last 24 hours, 67 health workers were given the first dose of Synovik.
APP 16 May 2021

PESHAWAR: 7,158 people were vaccinated in 24 hours In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the health department said on Sunday.

Briefing the media, he said, besides the 7,158 citizens, 56 health workers were given the first dose of Sino Farm while 109 health workers were given second dose of Sino Farm and 313 elderly people were given the first dose of Cyano Farm vaccine.

He said that 1345 elderly people were given a second dose of Cyano form vaccine and in the last 24 hours, 67 health workers were given the first dose of Synovik and 1570 elderly people were given the first dose of synovial vaccine.

He said, a total of 132,080 people were vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far, the first dose of Saino Farm has been given to 60,683 health workers and the second dose of Saino Farm has been given to 39,493 health workers.

The official of the health department KP said that so far, 241,863 elderly people in Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been given the first dose of Cyano Farm and a total of 84,398 elderly people have been given second dose of Cyano Farm.

He disclosed that 7,989 elderly people vaccinated so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a total of 6 health care workers in Peshawar province have been given the second dose of Synovic and a total of 194 elderly people in Peshawar have been given a second dose of Synovic.

He said that 17 healthcare workers in Peshawar received their first dose of AstraZeneca in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,078 healthcare workers have been given AstraZeneca doses so far. The first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was given to 3,673 elderly people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours and the number of total vaccinated elderly people in Peshawar against AstraZeneca, he concluded.

Coronavirus COVID 19 vaccine

7,158 people vaccinated in single day in KP

Israeli military bombs home of Hamas leader in Gaza as violence escalates

Police in IOJK detain 21 Kashmiris for expressing solidarity with Palestinians

Muslim states condemn Israel’s ‘barbaric attacks’ against Palestinians

17 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Sunday: authorities

China accuses US of ignoring plight of Palestinians by blocking UN meeting on Gaza

Fighting between Taliban, Afghan forces resume in Southern Afghanistan after ceasefire ends

Thousands rally in North America in solidarity with Palestinians

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters