Police in IOJK detain 21 Kashmiris for expressing solidarity with Palestinians

Police in Indian Occupied Kashmir have arrested 21 people for allegedly disturbing public order by expressing solidarity with Palestinians, and holding protests against the Israeli military's siege of Gaza.

In a statement from the policy authorities, it was articulated that they were keeping a "close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order” in Kashmir, adding that the police were "sensitive to public anguish” but would not allow these sentiments to “trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder".

Kashmiris in the long-disputed territory have historically shown a strong sense of solidarity with Palestinians, often staging anti-Israel protests when fighting broke out in Gaza.

Police Inspector-General Vijay Kumar informed reporters that 20 people were arrested in Srinagar, and one more from a village in Southern Kashmir, adding that some of the arrested could soon be released after “counseling and assurances from their parents that they would desist from such acts in future".

Kumar said that the arrested included Sarjan Barkati, a prominent anti-India cleric and activist, for painting a graffiti on a bridge in Srinagar with the words "We are Palestine".