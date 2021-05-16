PM proves no one in his govt can commit corruption: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proven that no one in his government could commit corruption.

Making a hue and cry over the Ring Road issue was like carrying coal to Newcastle, he said in a statement in response to PML- N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s remarks.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a great example by holding an inquiry into the Ring Road project. On the other hand, he said, during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regime, the scandal of 36 companies had emerged, billions of rupees were spent on the Raiwind Road, billions of rupees were wasted on the Jati Umrah Palace, and camp offices (of prime minister and chief minister) were set up, but neither any inquiry was held nor cases were lodged against any minister (for corruption and wrongdoings).

During the PML- N government, the minister said, the record of projects was set on fire like that of the Metro Bus, which was destroyed in fire incident at in LDA Plaza (Lahore).

He said the fact finding committee prepared a report after making an inquiry (into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project) and the matter of land acquisition of Rs 2.5 billion was sent to the National Accountability Bureau, while the responsible bureaucrats had been removed from their posts.