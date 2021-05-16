Coronavirus
Pakistan

PTI stages protest against Israeli aggression

Recorder Report 16 May 2021

LAHORE: To show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and condemn the Israeli aggression, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest here on the second day of the Eidul-Fitr.

Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry led the demonstration, which was participated by the party leaders, legislators and workers. The protesters held placards and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and chanted slogans against global terrorism.

While addressing the protesters and talking to the media, Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that today the whole Islamic world condemns Israel’s aggression in strong words. “Innocent children in Palestine are being killed. The PTI condemns the Israeli attack on Jerusalem and Gaza,” he added. He said that the leaders of the Muslim world must come up with a common strategy; “I appeal to Pakistan and Turkey to help Palestine”.

He averred that the security of the first Qiblah is also the responsibility of the forces of Muslim countries, which must formulate a policy on the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) platform.

“Israel is a terrorist and illegitimate state. The Pakistani people stand with the Palestinian brothers and express solidarity with them. The Israeli atrocities must be stopped at once. Let the world know that the dream of world peace will not be fulfilled without resolving the Palestinian issue. The United Nations should take practical steps to stop the Israeli aggression” he added.

He said that the silence of the Muslim rulers on Israeli atrocities is a great crime; they should unite and respond to Israeli terrorism. Palestine belongs only to the Palestinians, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

