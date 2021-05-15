Coronavirus
HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,467
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
874,751
153124hr
Sindh
297,078
Punjab
324,589
Balochistan
23,814
Islamabad
79,027
KPK
126,614
Business Recorder Logo
May 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

  • Taiwan reports record daily rise in domestic infections.
  • Alert level raised in capital, many venues to close.
  • Spike in cases a jolt after pandemic kept well under control.
  • Government to watch stock market reaction closely.
  • TSMC reducing movement of people across chip fabs.
Reuters 15 May 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections.

Masks are to be worn outdoors for the first time, as the government encourages work and study from home, shutting cinemas and entertainment spots, while limiting gatherings of families and friends to five indoors and 10 outdoors.

Taipei's government has already ordered bars, nightclubs and similar venues to shut.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said a "level of risk" in certain hot spots, such as Taipei's gritty Wanhua district, had spurred the decision to raise the alert level.

"Only by doing this can infections be dealt with and controlled," he told reporters.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je urged people to stay home as much as possible, adding that schools teaching should move online.

"During this time, if you have nothing on, then stay at home and don't go out, and if you do, wear a mask to reduce infection from droplets," said Ko, a doctor by training.

President Tsai Ing-wen's spokesman said she would reduce the number of "unnecessary meetings" or public events. The presidential office is close to Wanhua.

Amid pictures on social media showed people flocking to supermarkets to stock up on toilet paper and instant noodles, the economy ministry took to Facebook to assure people that supplies were ample and there was no need to hoard.

The rising community infections unnerved the stock market this week, though the government says the island's economic fundamentals remain good.

Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan told Reuters authorities would watch market reaction on Monday, adding that he did not rule out calling a meeting of the National Stabilisation Fund, which the government can use to smooth large fluctuations.

Investors should act rationally, he said, pointing out that only a few sectors would be affected by the curbs, such as tourism, rather than the island's crucial foreign trade.

The new restrictions do not apply to the chip-manufacturing hub of Hsinchu, and are unlikely to affect exports of semiconductors, a global shortage of which has shut some car factories.

Chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it was closely monitoring the situation, cutting non-essential gatherings and activities and reducing the movement of people across different chip fabs.

Taiwan has millions of vaccine doses on order from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, though only a small number have arrived from the latter due to global shortages and vaccination rates remain low.

More vaccines will start arriving next month, Tsai has said.

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has reported fewer than 1,500 cases among a population of about 24 million, most of them imported from abroad, but a recent rise in community transmissions has spooked residents.

The island has never gone into a full lockdown and its people are used to life carrying on near normal, despite the pandemic ranging in many other parts of the world.

Taiwan's trade surplus Taiwan's Covid cases coronavirus alert level Taipei's government

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

WB recognizes Ehsaas Emergency Cash program among world's largest in terms of coverage

Pakistan records 1531 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a new low since May 9

Death toll rises to 132 as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank

Qureshi contacts Palestinian FM, reiterates Pakistan’s unequivocal support for rights of Palestinians

Israeli offensive forced 10,000 Palestinians to leave homes in Gaza, UN raises concern

Sindh govt stops fresh Sinopharm vaccinations to ensure adequate supply

Pakistan to receive $153 million from World Bank for coronavirus vaccines

WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam: Opposition demands removal of Zulfi Bukhar, Ghulam Sarwar

Pakistan reports 2517 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters