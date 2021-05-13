Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTV News to start digital transmission next month: Fawad

APP 13 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said PTV News would begin digital transmission next month.

In a tweet, he said now PTV was also available on YouTube.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain PTV News digital transmission

PTV News to start digital transmission next month: Fawad

‘Cartelisation’ found behind rise in poultry prices

WB says remittances to South Asia will slow slightly

Oil demand drops as virus surges: IEA

PD allowed to absorb surplus Gencos’ employees in Discos

Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift

Amazon wins EU court appeal

World could have prevented catastrophe: pandemic panel

GSP plus status: Exports to EU post 17.4pc growth in 10 months

Covid-19 vaccination for 30 & above from 16th

Maldives bans travel from Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.