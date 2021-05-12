Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips on firm yields, dollar ahead of US inflation data

  • US 10-year Treasury yields hit over 1-week high.
  • US consumer price data due at 1230 GMT.
  • Silver below multi-month highs hit early this week.
Reuters 12 May 2021

Gold prices fell on Wednesday, on track to snap a five-session winning streak, weighed down by a firmer dollar and US Treasury yields ahead of US consumer price data.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,834.46 per ounce by 1044 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,835.10.

The much-anticipated US consumer price data is forecast to show a 3.6% lift in year-on-year prices.

"If the inflation comes in stronger, that's going to increase fears over a quicker than expected policy tightening from the Federal Reserve. That could cause yields to rise and increase the opportunity cost of holding gold," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets.

"Whereas, if the numbers come in weaker then we may see gold rise to $1,850, which is a key level of resistance from where we also have the 200-day moving average come into play."

Higher inflation will likely add pressure on the Fed to bring forward rate rises, and weigh on gold, which bears no interest.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have weighed on non-yielding bullion's appeal this year.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields scaled a more than one-week peak.

"Gold has been under pressure by rising real rates in the past six months. That said, while there is uncertainty over the Fed's appetite to let nominal rates increase, a pick-up of inflation will likely bring new buyers into the market," BofA said in a research note.

Palladium was unchanged at $2,937.22. Silver fell 0.9% to $27.38 per ounce while platinum rose 0.1% to $1,236.57.

Gold Prices gold production gold export Demand for physical gold

Gold slips on firm yields, dollar ahead of US inflation data

Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan

21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip

Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16

PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO

Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden

Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters