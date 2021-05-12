Coronavirus
World

Sweden delays plans to ease COVID-19 rules on some public gatherings

  • The government had said at the end of last month it hoped to ease restrictions and allow more spectators for some outdoor sporting and cultural events from May 17, if the public can maintain social distancing.
Reuters 12 May 2021

STOCKHOLM: Sweden will delay plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions on some public gatherings, such as football matches, until June 1, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday.

The government had said at the end of last month it hoped to ease restrictions and allow more spectators for some outdoor sporting and cultural events from May 17, if the public can maintain social distancing.

