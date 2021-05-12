Coronavirus
Bid to smuggle Rs9.4m electronic goods from UAE foiled

Recorder Report 12 May 2021

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Airport on Tuesday claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle electronic goods worth Rs9.4 million in the country from UAE.

The seizure was made on a tip-off that led to the recovery of electronic goods worth Rs9.4 million.

According to details, two Pakistani passengers who landed in Karachi via EK-606 were brought on the radar of the MCC vigilance team when one of the passengers left the covid-19 testing queue and tried to escape towards international departure. The vigilance team took them into custody when they attempted to flee from the green channel.

On their refusal to have any contraband item in their possession, the customs staff posted at the Karachi airport carried out a detailed physical examination that led to the recovery of 16 I-phones, eight Macbox, two play-stations, and 36 Rodo watches.

The total value of the confiscated goods is estimated to Rs9.4 million. The case has been registered against both accused persons, and further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

customs COVID airport MCC electronic goods Pakistani passengers smuggle electronic goods

