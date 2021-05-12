Coronavirus
Pakistan

SITE body urges govt to take notice of robbery incidents

Recorder Report 12 May 2021

KARACHI: President, SITE Association of Industry, Abdul Hadi has urged Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, IG Mushtaq Mehar and Karachi police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas to take serious notice of factory robberies, snatching, stealing of equipment from parked cars in the SITE industrial area and develop effective strategies to deal with the criminals.

Informing the Sindh government and senior police officers about the law and order situation, Abdul Hadi said that the police department was not paying any attention to curbing robbery, looting and street crime, and the situation has reached such a point that bandits and looters roam freely in broad daylight, and there is no one to take action.

"Including those who take cash from the banks are unsafe, even the cars parked in the parking lot are not safe because the incidents of breaking the windows of the cars and stealing goods have become commonplace," he pointed out.

SAI president alleged that law-enforcement agencies have completely failed to curb crime.

The SITE industrial area seems to have been orphaned and the industrial community is at the mercy of looters, as despite informing the police department about the situation, no action has been taken to curb crime. As a result, the industrial community's confidence in law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) is declining.

He said that in the past, top police officers were seen on the ground when any incident took place, but now they are not seen in the field, so this culture has to be changed, and unless the top police officers come on the ground, the lower level police officers would not do justice to their duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Government Abdul Hadi SITE Association of Industry Imran Yaqoob Minhas Mushtaq Mehar

