Minister condemns attack on Al-Aqsa mosque

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned Israel’s attack on unarmed worshipers in the Al-Aqsa mosque adding that Israel’s violent face has again been exposed.

Occupying Israeli forces attacked the innocent worshipers in the holy month of Ramadan and injured and martyred many innocent people which is the worst violation of human rights, he said. He asked the international community to take immediate notice of the Israeli aggression and appealed to the Muslims as well as the people belonging to other religions to arrange special prayers for an end to atrocities against humanity anywhere in the world, including Palestine and Occupied Kashmir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021