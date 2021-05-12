Punjab reports 1,486 fresh Covid-19 cases, 67 deaths

LAHORE: There is no let up in coronavirus spread and causalities, as more 67 more fatalities including 43 in Lahore were reported across the province during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of death toll to 9185.

Out of 16,594 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1486 fresh virus cases were reported across the province with positivity rate of 8.95% from previous 13.53% taking the provincial tally of cases to 320,851.

With the recovery of 2306 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 274,131. On the other hand, as many as 4,387 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of total recoveries to 766,492.

In Lahore, 704 fresh Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. The increasing number of causalities is a matter of concern for health professionals.

As per data, the Covid death toll in Punjab reached 9,185 after 67 more patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours. Most of the deaths were reported from Lahore 43, Rawalpindi 6, Faisalabad 5 and Gujranwala 3.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 168064 cases and 3741 deaths, Rawalpindi 24414 cases and 1386 deaths, Faisalabad 19790 cases and 951 deaths, Multan 15920 cases and 649 deaths, D G Khan 3138 cases and 89 deaths, Bahawalpur 7227 cases and 220 deaths, Gujranwala 7790 cases and 339 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5154 cases and 191 deaths, Sargodha 7560 cases and 229 deaths and Sialkot reported 6779 cases and 217 deaths.

On the other hand, vaccination of the people is underway at the vaccination centres. The Punjab government is learnt to have decided to start vaccinating journalists across the province after the Eid holidays.

Accepting the recommendations forwarded by the cabinet committee on coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that journalists would be vaccinated against the coronavirus on priority basis after the Eid holidays.

The CM has directed the health department to chalk out a strategy so that all journalists in the province could be administered the coronavirus vaccine. He has also given instructions for setting up special centres at press clubs for the purpose, the sources said.

Moreover, Punjab government has made functional two new vaccination centres in the provincial capital at Central Park Teaching Hospital and THQ Kahna. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited these centres to personally monitor the working. The minister reviewed vaccination arrangements at the centre. Overall, 35 counters have been set up at both the centres with cumulatively capacity to vaccinate over 3000 people per day.

The Health Minister said, “These two centre will facilitate the people Ferozpur Road, Kahna and adjacent areas. People are turning up in large numbers at these two centers. We have adequate amount of vaccine available at these two centres. People will be vaccinated at these two centres on daily basis. We are increasing the number of vaccination centres in Punjab. So far we have vaccinated over 1.9 million people in Punjab. The vaccination process is ongoing at a very good pace across the province.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021