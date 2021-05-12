Coronavirus
Chicken price at all-time high

Zahid Baig 12 May 2021

LAHORE: There seems to be no respite for chicken meat consumers as its prices on Tuesday reached an all-time high at Rs 422 per kilograms by adding Rs 7 per kilograms in yesterday’s rates in the provincial metropolis.

Chicken meat prices have registered an increase of Rs 68 per kilogram since May 01, 2021.

According to the market committee notification, the live chicken rate in wholesale was reached Rs 283 per kilogram while in retail it was sold at Rs 291 per kilograms while the rate of eggs remained stable at Rs 136 per dozen in the retail market.

Consumers and end seller both are very perturbed at the increasing trend in chicken meat prices as they say that it is depriving the masses of the cheapest sources of protein.

Bilal, a chicken meat seller in Harbanspura area said that high prices were also impacting his sale as he used to sell 70-80 kilograms of chicken meat daily during normal days while during different festivals and Eid days his sale reach 150 kilograms. However, he said that “today he could sell only 30 kilograms of meat because of the higher prices.”

Consumers have also appealed to the government to take steps for arresting the rising trend in chicken meat prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Broiler chicken prices chicken price Chicken meat price

