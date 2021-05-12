Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
Recorder Report 12 May 2021

LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        2100.50   2565.00   10724.50   2228.50   18070.00   33097.00   3037.50   2358.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement      2100.50   2565.00   10724.50   2228.50   18070.00   33097.00   3037.50   2358.00
3-months Buyer    2065.00   2577.00   10720.00   2244.00   18099.00   29912.00   3052.50   2350.00
3-months Seller   2065.00   2577.00   10720.00   2244.00   18099.00   29912.00   3052.50   2350.00
15-months Buyer       -         -          -         -          -     27362.00       -           -
15-months Seller      -         -          -         -          -     27362.00       -           -
27-months Buyer       -         -          -         -          -          -         -           -
27-months Seller      -         -          -         -          -          -         -           -
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

