LME official prices
12 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2100.50 2565.00 10724.50 2228.50 18070.00 33097.00 3037.50 2358.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2100.50 2565.00 10724.50 2228.50 18070.00 33097.00 3037.50 2358.00
3-months Buyer 2065.00 2577.00 10720.00 2244.00 18099.00 29912.00 3052.50 2350.00
3-months Seller 2065.00 2577.00 10720.00 2244.00 18099.00 29912.00 3052.50 2350.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27362.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27362.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
