Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,106
11324hr
Pakistan Cases
864,557
308424hr
Sindh
293,426
Punjab
320,851
Balochistan
23,534
Islamabad
78,382
KPK
124,979
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia increase 3.57pc to $365mn in 9 months

  • The overall exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $365.240 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of $352.620 million during July-March (2019-20).
APP 11 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Saudi Arabia has witnessed an increase of 3.57 percent during the first nine months of financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $365.240 million during July-March (2020-21) against exports of $352.620 million during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 3.57 percent, SBP data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Saudi Arabia during March 2021 also increased by 11.26 percent, from $34.667 million against the exports of $38.573 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Saudi Arabia However decreased by 23.70 percent during March 2021 when compared to the exports of $50.559 million in February 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all countries witnessed increase of 2.29 percent in nine months, from $18.280 billion to $18.699 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Saudi Arabia into the country during the period under review were recorded at $1600.956 million against $1103.846 million last year, showing increase of 45.03 percent in nine months of this year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Saudi Arabia during March 2021 rose by 225 percent, from $64.690 million last year to $210.287 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Saudi Arabia also increased by 6.90 percent during March 2021 when compared to the import of $196.704 million in February 2021, the SBP data revealed.

The overall imports into the all countries increased by 9.43 percent, from $34.136 billion to $37.356 billion, according to the data.

Pakistan SBP Exports

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia increase 3.57pc to $365mn in 9 months

Hopes are high for sustainable peace in Afghanistan after COAS-Afghan leadership meeting: FM

OIC condemns escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 19000 mark

IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

Public-private partnership is need of the hour for country's progress: PM

UN Security Council meets on Jerusalem but holds off on statement

US authorizes Pfizer jab for 12-15 year olds as India outbreak rages

Queen re-emerges to outline UK govt's new agenda

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Hong Kong scraps mandatory vaccines for foreign domestic workers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters