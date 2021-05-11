BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
Pakistan

CM urges citizens to strictly observe Covid-19 SOPs

APP Updated 11 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minster Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the citizens to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs during the lockdown to protect their lives from the virus.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the decision to impose lockdown during Eid holidays had been made in the larger public interest to save citizens from corona disease.

The CM asked the citizens to remain careful as line departments have been instructed to take action in case of any violation.

The restrictions were aimed at saving the lives of the citizens and the situation will get improved if precautions were fully observed, he added.

The chief minister made it clear that violation of SOPs will not be tolerated because it will result in increasing cases and this could lead to extending temporary restrictions.

