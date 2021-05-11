Here is an update on Honda City variants and advance bookings

So, Honda Atlas officially launched its new model of Honda City in Pakistan. Contrary to the expectations of many of us, the new car is NOT the 7th generation, but the 6th Generation City.

With this confirmation, the next big question is what variants do we get to ride, and in what price range? This question has also been addressed in today’s company update.

Variants of New Honda City

As per the new updates Honda City will be available in five variants. Two of them are fitted with a 1200cc engine and the other three have a 1500cc powertrain. The 1.5L engine produces 118 hp and 145 Nm of torque. The 1.2L engine produces 89 hp and 114 Nm of torque. The first two are manual and the other three are CVT transmission variants.

City 1.2L Manual

City 1.2L CVT

City 1.5L CVT

City Aspire 1.5L MT

City Aspire 1.5L CVT

Competition

When Toyota Indus was working on developing the Yaris sedan in 2018/19, Honda finally decided to bring the GM6 City to Pakistan. With the success of Yaris in the country, Honda had to step up their game. Now, that the market competition is at an all-time high with other B-segment sedans like the Yaris, Alsvin, and SAGA in the race, it will be interesting to see how City fares in this heat.

Booking Prices of City Variants

To the surprise of many, Honda has invited advanced bookings of its City variants from May 17, without identifying their price range. All it said was that the advance bookings for the standard City variant will start for Rs. 1 million and the Aspire variants for Rs. 1.2 million. We would advise our valued readers against booking any vehicle (Honda City in this case) that has not been launched or presented for booking officially.