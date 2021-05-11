Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

KARACHI: The outflows from foreign investors portfolio investment (FIPI) account continued despite bullish trend on the Pakistan Stock Exchange during the current calendar year.

The foreign investors remained on the selling side and withdrew $32.352 million from Pakistan capital market from January 1, 2021 to date. However, the outflows were much higher during the same period last year as the offshore investors were net sellers of shares worth $225.033 million during the period from January 1, 2020 to May 10, 2020.

Only in the month of April 2021, the foreign investors withdrew $16.914 million from Pakistan capital market.

However, the foreign investors remained net buyers of shares worth $1.042 million during the current month from May 1 to date.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange had witnessed a bullish trend with the KSE-100 index increasing by 1,419.29 points during the period from January 1, 2021 and closed at 45,174.67 points on the last trading session before Eid holidays.

The total market capitalization however declined by Rs227 billion during this period and stood at Rs7.808 trillion.

