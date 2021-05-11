Minister reviews vaccination process of police personnel

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid monitored vaccination process at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh during her visit here on Monday.

The minister took a round of the vaccination centre. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Lahore Captain Usman Younis (Retd) gave detailed briefing to the minister about the arrangements at the centre.

