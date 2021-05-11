Country sees 3,447 new cases of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The country recorded 3,447 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally for confirmed cases to 861,473.

According to the data issued by National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) here on Monday, the country’s death toll climbed to 18,993 after 78 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

Most deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Punjab. About 4,824 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking total recoveries to 762,105.

According to the NCOC, total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be at 80,375.

The highest number of ventilators occupied in the country was found to be in Gujranwala, at 78 percent occupancy, followed by Multan at 69 percent, Lahore at 67 percent and Peshawar at 26 percent.

The NCOC further reported that the highest number of oxygen bed occupancy in the country was in Multan at 61 percent, followed by Peshawar at 53 percent, Gujranwala at 51 percent and Swat at 75 percent.

About 37,756 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 14,486 in Sindh, 10,290 in Punjab, 8,180 in KP, 2,816 in Islamabad, 1,057 in Balochistan, 295 in G-B and 632 tests were conducted in AJK.

Out of the total 18,993 deaths reported so far, about 4,742 have occurred in Sindh, 9,058 in Punjab, 3,615 in KP, and 715 in Islamabad. About 248 deaths were reported in Balochistan, 107 in G-B and 508 in AJK.

The NCOC also reported that a total of 12,228,427 tests have been conducted since the outbreak of pandemic. There are about 639 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities with more than 5,000 patients admitted across the country, it added.

Meanwhile, the NCOC said coronavirus vaccination centres will remain shut for the first two days on Eidul Fitr.

