Kaira supports Shehbaz’s travel abroad

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has supported Shehbaz Sharif’s travelling abroad, saying that he used to go abroad for treatment every year as many diseases cannot be cured in Pakistan.

“Hopefully, Shahbaz Sharif will return after treatment,” Kaira added. He said it was not appropriate to stop Shahbaz from travelling abroad, as the court had extended him permission.

According to him, the judicial system of the country demands an overhauling, as the public has complaints about the justice system.

He also criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman for not using appropriate words about departure of PPP from the Pakistan Democratic Movement. He said it was not in the interest of the Movement to hold meetings without PPP and Awami National Party (ANP), as holding reservations are a routine matter amongst allies. He added that PPP was in a position to get rid of the government had the PDM allies supported it.

