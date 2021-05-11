Tokyo rubber futures rise

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Monday after the country’s prime minister said the government had reserves that could be used to support the economy from the ravages of the pandemic.

The Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for October delivery finished 1.5 yen, or 0.6%, higher at 257 yen per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 0.9% to finish at 14,595 yuan per tonne.—Reuters