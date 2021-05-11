135th anniversary marked: Coca-Cola pledges Rs5bn for new global initiatives

LAHORE: To mark its 135th anniversary, Coca-Cola announced to pledge a sum of PKR 5 billion for new global initiatives, whereby top priority was marked on Covid-19 – Stop the spread initiative, for which PKR 3 billion will be spent on partnering with credible local not-for-profit entities to support those who have been impacted the most during this pandemic.

The company’s Covid-19 relief efforts have been ongoing in Pakistan – from the timely distribution of life-saving ventilators to assisting the government in disease prevention by distributing protective equipment to front line health workers.

Given the deadly rise of the third wave The Coca-Cola Foundation is working on broadening the scope of on-ground relief efforts. Furthermore, this Ramazan, Coca-Cola also partnered with Rizq, the leading non-profit organization for food philanthropy in Pakistan, to donate over 600,000 meals across 13 cities over the duration of the Holy month.

Highlighting the company’s history in Pakistan, Fahad Ashraf, VP and General Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan region at The Coca-Cola Export Corporation said: “We are almost as old as Pakistan, and one of the few multinationals to adopt Pakistan as home very early on.”—PR

