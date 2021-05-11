ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
PHP SP conducts inspection of Jhok More post

11 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Punjab Highway Patrol is established to serve road users on the provincial highways. The prevention of crime, regulation of traffic, services to helpless commuters, lost and abandoned children are pivotal task of PHP to accomplish with unfaltering dedication and commitment.

SP Punjab highway patrolling, Mirza Anjum Kamal while talking to media said that the welfare and wellbeing of PHP officers/officials in the domain of healthcare and education is prime responsibility and focus to fulfil with grace and dignity. In this regard, process of undertaking the Memorandum of Understanding with different health and academic institutions has already in progress.

PHP has done MoU with leading health labs and institutions to provide quality health and education to the families and staff of PHP. In order to provide recreational facilities to PHP officers, the sport activities will be started after the severe wave of COVID-19.

SP PHP further said that formal and surprise inspections of PHP Posts are carried out to observe the discipline and working efficiency of PHP officers/officials.

He conducted formal inspections of Patrolling post Jhok More to evaluate the performance of staff and to coordinate personally to listen to their grievances. During inspection, the PHP officers/ officials were sensitized about compliance of COVID-19 SOPs. They are advised to keep social distance at least 06 feet, wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals. The inspection of vehicle, maintenance of registers, cleanliness of PHP Post, plantation drive, cleanliness of Arms & Ammunition, maintenance of grassy plots and building were inspected and incorporated the same in the daily diary.

The field staff was advised to remain vigilant during duty hours on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. Plantation of trees is very essential to keep the environment clean and clear from pollution.

SP Patrolling Police showed his resolve to eradicate crime and reduction of accidents from Highways in order to make travel safer and secure for road users. The courteous behaviour with commuters will definitely help building the trust between public and police.—PR

Comments are closed on this story.