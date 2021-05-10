ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims three lives with 71 new infections during 24 hours

  • The total infected cases included 23,010 from Rawalpindi and 1909 from other districts.
APP 10 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: As many as 71 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 24,919 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 23,010 from Rawalpindi and 1909 from other districts.

District Health Authority informed Monday that among the new cases, 25 reported from Rawal Town,10 from Potohar town,19 from Rawalpindi Cantt,14 Taxila 2 Murree, and one from Kahuta.

"Presently 131 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital,22 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,57 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,7 in Hearts International and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 22,645 patients were discharged after recovery and 2752 were quarantined including 1522 at home and 1230 in isolation.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has warned that no negligence would be tolerated in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs)during the Eid holidays aimed to effectively control the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a meeting to review the anti-C virus arrangements here at his office, Gulzar said that the government was adopting all preventative to combat the pandemic while Police and Rangers have been directed to make necessary arrangements to restrict the unnecessary movement of the citizens, especially at tourist places in order to control the spread of the Covid virus.

Shah said that if “we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must follow the SOPs regarding it, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places”.

COVID positive cases

COVID-19 claims three lives with 71 new infections during 24 hours

Sindh govt appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi Police Chief

UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas meets COAS Bajwa, discuss Afghan peace process

USEFP closes testing centers on account of nationwide lockdown

Hundreds injured as Israeli forces launch fresh attack on Al Aqsa Mosque compound

Pakistan records less than 100 deaths in a single day, a new low since May 2

Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi

At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

List of military candidates stirs unease over Iran vote

British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses

Seven dead at US birthday party shooting

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters