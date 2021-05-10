Tobacco export decline 13.86pc in 9 months

ISLAMABAD: The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed a decline of 13.86 percent during the first nine months of financial year 2020-21, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $24.738 million during July-March (2020-21) against the exports of $28.720 million during July-March (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also decreased by 11.95 percent by going down from 10,640 metric tons to 9,368 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of tobacco dipped by 11.67 percent during the month of March 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during March 2021 were recorded at $2.467 million against the exports of $2.793 million in March 2020.

However, on month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco increased by 125.09 percent during March 2021 when compared to the exports of $1.096 million in February 2021, the PBS data revealed.