Resetting regional relations

The ‘World War III’ is on. It has already killed over half a million people. It is the battle of the century against the most invisible, slithery, and penetrative enemy – the novel coronavirus. It pervades boundaries, it breaks codes, it violates privacy, it invades the body, it stuns the minds. All the nations’ armies seem helpless in front of it. Imagine from Canada to Australia to Pakistan troops have been called to fight the deadly virus. Every time it seems to have been conquered it comes back with a vengeance. Unlike World War I and II which divided the world this ‘war’ should have united the world. This is a war not against one country trying to occupy or subjugate another but a virus that is trying to attack and destroy humanity. It is attacking rich and poor, old and young, big and small, black and white. The only way to deal with it is a united, integrated global approach in ensuring that everyone in the world is sufficiently equipped to defeat this common enemy.

Old habits die hard. A world born and bred on divide and rule, win-lose, superpower and powerless, is struggling to accept the reality. The reality that they may win the battle of being the first to vaccinate but lose the war of another wave of virus destroying them. It has been over a year now that the virus has won the war of destroying the might of economic powers, diluting the prowess on research and development and challenging the capacity of the best health structures in the world. Yet, just peep across the neighbourhood and beyond. Afghanistan is still reeling with bomb attacks. India fought China across Ladakh and had all plans of a false flag operation in Pakistan. The Middle East is in turmoil and the US is still imposing sanctions on Russia for ‘interference’ in its elections. As the virus battle fatigue seeps in there is a glimmer of hope as we see a subtle change in relationship in two major regions of the world:

1 The Middle East Reset- Traditional grouping in the Middle East has been the big two – Saudi Arabia and the UAE. They have been aligned to the US interests and dispositions. On the other hand, Qatar and Iran are the other group that has made the Middle East divided over many international issues. They have Russia as their support in the regional dominance strategy. These divisions have harmed the Muslim interests and diluted their ability to be a voice of some stature in the world.

Call it Covid or call it the change of heart the unthinkable is happening. Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, has recently expressed desire for good relations with Iran. The Iranians have also responded positively.

South Asian reset- The other major reset that is being talked about is the Indo-Pak relationship. Line of Control (LOC) ceasefire happened after a long time as DGMOs on both sides agreed to stop the senseless firing across the border. This was followed by Indian PM wishing Pakistan PM well when he contracted Covid-19. The PM responded well by offering help in the battle against Covid-19.

Pakistan has an opportunity to play a part in these two regions and also in the world affairs. The era to belong to a lobby and get that support exclusively is not a wise stance in the long run. With relationships being so fluid Pakistan needs to place itself as a country that offers something to all parties that matter. To do that Pakistan needs to leverage the openings available:

Religious diplomacy- The Prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia. He has just addressed the OIC ambassadors on a joint stand on Islamophobia. He needs to make this an agenda item to unite the Muslim world. Unity of the Muslim world is important and the conciliatory tone of the Saudis is an opportunity. If possible, the PM needs to request the Crown Prince for a joint strategy to collect all OIC members on one point agenda of reducing Islamophobia and creating understanding about respect for religious sensitivities. For this to gain momentum the PM and Pakistan can offer to engage other countries to create one voice and a comprehensive strategy to deal with this issue. Health diplomacy- The Prime Minister has already offered India support in the corona crisis but can also call for a joint South Asian session for creating a regional support system for emergency health issues in South Asia. This can be a forum to share best practices, offer help and create logistic support for supplies, etc. Re-engage with West- With the new leadership in Washington a new impetus is required to create better understanding. Now that the US is withdrawing from Afghanistan it may feel that Pakistan is no longer that important. Lobbying is required to emphasize how important a peaceful withdrawal is for the US as well. That is why Pakistan’s role to mediate and facilitate peace should be the major theme of rebuilding ties. Similarly, Europe needs to be taken into confidence on many issues. Pakistan’s role in the region to create peace with Afghanistan, facilitate Saudi-Iran reconnect, and avert Indian aggression are key areas to be leveraged in this lobbying effort.

The lesson of this pandemic is that no “one” can do it. It has to be “everyone” in the game to create winners everywhere. The US has already demonstrated it is acting like never before. It has requested World Health Organisation (WHO) that patents of vaccines should be removed so that they can be produced locally by all countries to speed up the process of stopping this virus. Similarly, countries need to forget their enmities and collaborate against this global enemy. Diplomacy is the art of subduing your enemies without fighting. What better time than now to open doors, and even more important, open minds and hearts to reach out to all humanity to end this war of the century.

