Chelsea high on confidence after dramatic win over City: Tuchel

  • Tuchel will face Pep Guardiola's side again later this month when they play the Champions League final on May 29.
Reuters Updated 09 May 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his team's performance and said they were high on confidence following Saturday's dramatic 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City which delayed the Etihad club's title celebrations.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 44th minute but Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech equalised in the 63rd minute before Marcos Alonso completed their comeback with an injury-time winner.

It was Chelsea's second victory over City in three weeks following last month's FA Cup semi-final win. The London club are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions.

"It's best to have consecutive good performances that lead to results," said Tuchel whose side are third in the league on 64 points after 35 games, three points behind second-placed Manchester United who have two games in hand.

"The group and the players do everything to force the luck on our side, and we caught the momentum to have another big win.

"It increases our self-confidence in a natural and healthy way because everybody knows we have to restart on Wednesday (against Arsenal in the league)."

Tuchel will face Pep Guardiola's side again later this month when they play the Champions League final on May 29.

"The final is a very unique game and you cannot predict what will happen," Tuchel added.

"You need to be well prepared, we will have some changes again, they will have some changes again, but we will arrive with the knowledge we are capable of beating City."

Chelsea Hakim Ziyech Thomas Tuchel Raheem

Chelsea high on confidence after dramatic win over City: Tuchel

