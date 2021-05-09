PSCA receives 1,137,244 irrelevant or hoax calls

LAHORE: Punjab safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 1,886,754 calls on its 15 emergency helpline from all over Punjab in April out of which 1,137,244 calls were irrelevant or hoax. As per the details released by the PSCA here on Saturday, Authority's Dispatch Control Center (DCC) generated cases for further action on 150,908 calls with genuine concerns. A total of 88,784 callers were seeking information relevant to law enforcement and other concerned sections and moreover 7,563 callers from Lahore sought help regarding traffic management and road congestion.

The Authority's lost and found center also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of nine missing persons and 171 motorbikes, which were handed over to the owners after due verification.

The PSCA's spokesperson requested the people that 15 emergency helpline must be dialled in real emergency situation or while seeking any help from the law enforcement agencies. Citizen must refrain from misusing the facility because it may hinder the smooth services to a genuine emergency caller, he added.

