May 09, 2021
Pakistan

Bahria Town-villagers row: CM removes AC, Mukhtiarkar, SHO

PPI 09 May 2021

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken the notice of row between villagers and Behria Town and directed Sindh government to take action against the responsible, following which Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has immediately removed Assistant Commissioner, Mukhtiarkar and Station House Officer (SHO) of Gadap Town from their posts and ordered inquiry against them.

This was stated by Sindh Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in a video statement on Saturday. The provincial minister added that the rights of the villagers would be fully protected and no one would be allowed to usurp their rights and added that legal rights of everyone would be given full protection.

Earlier, late night, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah accompanied by MNA Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, MPAs Saleem Baloch and Sajid Jokhio reached Gadap and met with villagers to find out the details of the incident.

Talking to villagers, Shah said that they had come on the special instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and assured them that they were standing by the villagers and action would be taken against the responsible as per law.

Shah, MNA Jam and MPA Saleem also visited Jinnah Hospital and enquired about the health of the injured in Gadap incident. The minister assured best medical facilities to the injured.

