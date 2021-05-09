Punjab reports 1,817 fresh virus cases, 60 more fatalities

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronavirus as 1,817 new coronavirus cases and 60 more fatalities were reported across the province during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of infections to 316,334 and the death toll to 8,951.

With recovery of 4,957 more people from Covid-19 across the country, the Pakistan’s total to recovered people reached 752,712.

Pursuant to the decision of the NCOC, lockdown was imposed in various cities across the province till May 16. Markets, shopping plazas, cloth and shoe shops are facing closure. However, in some areas like Ichrra, Mozang, Islampura, Abid market etc., shopkeepers were found sitting outside their shops to cater to the demand of the people. Rush was witnessed at beauty parlours and barber shops opened in some areas of walled city of Lahore.

On the other hand, grocery stores, tandoors, milk-sellers, meat shops and fruit and vegetable shops remained open till 6pm. For the convenience of the people, banks will also be open on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman said, “All kinds of business activity except grocery stores and essential commodities will remain closed till May 16.” He said that all kinds of tourist spots will remain closed till May16. From May 8 to 16, there will be a complete ban on inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport. Private cars, rickshaws, taxis are allowed.

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Saturday said the next 15 to 20 days are very important in terms of spread of Corona pandemic. “In view of this fear, the government has imposed a complete lockdown in Punjab province from today till May 16,” he said.

Addressing the people, he said that during the lockdown, we have to decide whether to defeat Corona as in last year or create the worst situation in the country like that in India.

He said the current dangerous situation demands that the citizens should fully implement the government directives and SOPs to control the Corona pandemic and cooperate with the police and Pakistan Army in this regard.

He also issued instructions to authorities for ensuring that logistics for the supply of essential commodities and courier services operate unhindered.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that there is stock of oxygen and corona vaccine; the people must vaccinate them at designated vaccination centres. She said availability of health facilities have been ensured in public sector hospitals.

In view of corona pandemic, Punjab Specialized Healthcare Department will not observe Eid holidays from 10th-15th May and medical and dental universities and hospitals including offices of VCs, Principals and Medical Superintendents shall remain open during Eid holidays.

The offices of the health department shall also be open and essential staff will perform their official duties during these days

Moreover, Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has urged the people to follow SOPs and medical experts’ instructions to protect themselves from corona. Talking to media, he said that the common people are not aware of the seriousness and lethality of the third wave of corona due to which precious lives are being lost but now we have to be especially careful on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Advising the people to restrict their activities during Eid days; use modern technology instead of embracing their loved ones, shaking hands and going to each other’s homes to wish Eid.

