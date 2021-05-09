Japan Airlines logs $2.6bn loss

TOKYO: Japan Airlines posted an annual net loss of $2.6 billion Friday but did not release a forecast for the current financial year, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier, Japan’s second-largest by market share, suffered a net loss of 286.7 billion yen for the year through March — its first full-year result in the red since it relisted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2012.

“There has been no indication of passenger demand recovery yet” due to restrictions on international travel and tougher immigration measures, JAL said.

JAL said it had decided not to release an outlook for the year ending March 2022, warning “it is difficult to foresee the recovery of demand while the global spread of Covid-19 shows no sign of slowdown”.

Sales plunged 65.3 percent compared to the previous year to 481.2 billion yen.