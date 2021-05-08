ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Saudi Arabia formally acknowledges talks with Iran

  • On Friday, a Saudi Foreign Ministry official stated that talks between the Kingdom and Iran were aimed to reduce regional tensions, adding that Riyadh wants to see "verifiable deeds".
  • Sources have reported that the discussions remain focused on the dispute in Yemen and the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, with Iraq hosting more than one round of talks.
BR Web Desk Updated 08 May 2021

On Friday, a Saudi Foreign Ministry official stated that talks between the Kingdom and Iran were aimed to reduce regional tensions, adding that Riyadh wants to see "verifiable deeds".

The comments made by Ambassador Rayed Krimly, Head of Policy Planning at the Saudi Foreign Ministry, confirmed direct talks between the two regional adversaries.

Krimly stated that “We hope they prove successful, but it is too early, and premature, to reach any definitive conclusions. Our evaluation will be based on verifiable deeds, and not proclamations".

Sources have reported that the discussions remain focused on the dispute in Yemen and the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, with Iraq hosting more than one round of talks.

Krimly stated that Saudi policy had been explained “very clearly” by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who last month mentioned that while the Kingdom has a problem with Tehran’s “negative behavior”, it wanted good relations with Iran.

The official added that Saudi policy towards Syria remained based on support for the Syrian people, for a political solution under the umbrella of the United Nations.

Saudi Arabia Iran Yemen Mohammad Bin Salman Iran Saudi tensions

Saudi Arabia formally acknowledges talks with Iran

