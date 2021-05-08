ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Hyunda recalls 6th generation Elantra for possible engine fires

  • Interestingly, the recalled Elantra is the same one that was recently launched in Pakistan.
  • Elantra's 2.0-liter engine has poorly heat-treated piston oil rings. Consequently, the oil leaks from there onto hot exhaust components, which could cause a fire in the engine bay.
Syed Ahmed 08 May 2021

Recent media reports suggest that Hyundai has recalled over 277,000 vehicles in the United States following a fire hazard. The recalled vehicles are 2013–2015 Santa Fe Sport crossover, 2019–2020 Hyundai Elantra, 2019–2021 Kona, and 2019–2021 Veloster models.

Interestingly, the recalled Elantra is the same one that was recently launched in Pakistan. According to Car and Drive, Elantra’s 2.0-liter engine has poorly heat-treated piston oil rings. Consequently, the oil leaks from there onto hot exhaust components, which could cause a fire in the engine bay.

Though the report does not mention if this is the same engine that features in the Pakistani version of Elantra, one thing is certain that the development has caused great distress to the owners of this car in the US.

Hyundai plans to call upon vehicle owners next month, and dealerships will be asked to aptly tackle the problem at hand, as some engines might need replacing altogether.

The 6th generation Hyundai Elantra that debuted in Pakistan a few weeks ago failed to impress car enthusiasts, mainly because it came only in a single variant which has a rather hefty price tag of PKR 4.05 million. Additionally, the fact that the world enjoys the 7th generation Hyundai Elantra, while we get the older version has irked some potential buyers, as well as tainted the image of the company.

However, since it’s just been a few weeks since the launch of the Elantra, it is too early to pass a sweeping verdict. In time, it can perhaps gain a healthy market share for itself by being a unique option in a market full of Toyota Corollas and Honda Civics.

