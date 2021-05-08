Locally produced COVID vaccine to be available by May end

The first batch of locally produced China’s CanSino Bio coronavirus vaccines will be available for inculcation at the end of May.

“The first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine being processed at the National Institute of Health plant set up for this purpose last month. Specially trained team working on it. Will Inshallah be available for use by end of May after going thru rigorous quality control checks,” said Federal Minister Asad Umar, who heads the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

Days ago, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan announced that Pakistan will become largely self-sufficient in meeting its COVID-19 vaccine needs as it will begin producing the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine locally.

Faisal Sultan said that due to the agreement on technology transfer, the National Institute of Health (NIH) will be able to produce three million doses per month which will significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries.

He said that China was a strong partner and had gone out of its way in keeping up a supply chain and transferring technology to Pakistan. He said that the government had planned to vaccinate 70 million population by the end of the year 2021.