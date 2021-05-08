Punjab Assembly session: MPAs annoyed over absence of ministers

LAHORE: The Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad on Friday attend the question hour in Punjab Assembly on the request of law minister Punjab Raja Basharat and oppositions on the absence of both minister mines and minerals and parliamentary secretary.

The session started two and a half hours late under the chair of panel of chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad.

Law Minister Raja Basharat while speaking on the floor of House endorsed the demand of opposition of pending the question hour to the absence of Minister Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir and parliamentary secretary during the question hour.

Raja Basharat while showing his anger on the absence of the minister said that he had been the part of the House for the last thirty years but he had not seen such type of non serious attitude in his life. He also said that he will talk to chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in this regard.

During the session; both the members of treasury and oppositions benches protested against not establishing women parliamentarians’ caucus. They demanded that women caucus should be established soon. After completion of the agenda Panel of Chairman prorogue the House.

