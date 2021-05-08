Cop killed, two injured in firing

KARACHI: A policeman was killed and two others injured in firing of armed men here in the metropolis on Friday. According to details, armed men motorcyclists stated to be robbers, sprayed bullets at 25-year-old cop Mohiz s/o Khurshid, serving as driver of SSP City and present outside the residence of the police official in Street No. 2 near Mama Hotel in Nayabad area of Lyari, Karachi.

As a result of firing, the cop was killed on the spot while two others were injured. The body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital and police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.